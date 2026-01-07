Spotlight on Las Vegas: Top Events, Dining, and Nightlife for January

This January, Las Vegas is unveiling a fresh variety of culinary treats and events. A highlight, Milk Bread, has opened on South Jones Boulevard in Chinatown. This bakery creates a unique bread fusion: Japanese milk bread paired with Filipino pandesal.

Pastry chef Yuka Takamizawa, speaking on Fox5 Las Vegas , remarked, "SO BASICALLY IT AT MILK BREAD, A JAPANESE ORIGINAL. AND YOU SAY THAT WE TRADITION WITH FILIPINO SOLD." Milk Bread offers a range of baked treats and can accommodate about 30 guests.

Other restaurants are capturing attention too. Eggslut at the Rio serves breakfast and lunch daily. Over at Caesars Palace, you can enjoy modern Italian cuisine at Stanton Social Italian from Wednesday to Sunday evenings.

Kyuramen makes its entrance in Henderson, featuring Tokyo Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, with over 500,000 bowls served. Tbaar is joining them in this delicious endeavor.

On the Strip, How Ya Dough’n introduces sourdough pizza to the BLVD complex's rooftop. Handel’s Ice Cream makes its debut in North Las Vegas, open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

At The Bend, Butcher & Thief provides culinary experiences for both lunch and dinner. Meanwhile, Aria's Proper Eats Food Hall hosts Lucky Bird from Clique Hospitality.

Coming soon, Stephano’s Greek and Mediterranean Grill will open a new location on January 17. The first 100 visitors receive special giveaways. On January 22, a tavern by Seventy Six will open in Henderson.

Las Vegas's food scene keeps expanding with Zippy’s, a Hawaiian comfort-food favorite, planning to open two locations by 2026.