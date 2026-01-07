Surprising Rules The Masked Singer Contestants Must Follow

COLOGNE, GERMANY – APRIL 06: “Der Babylöwe” is seen on stage during the first showing of Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” at MMC Studios on April 06, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Are you a fan of The Masked Singer? Well, season 14 is on its way, and we're excited to see who may come to the stage. This year, for the first time, there will be America's Insider. Descendants actress Kylie Cantrall will make her debut, allowing viewers to discover one person's identity while the judges are still clueless. Wonder who we will find out about earlier!

The 14th season kicks off on January 7 and is highly anticipated by all viewers. Who will be there hiding their identity this season? Ahead of the new season, we're learning some rules that the contestants must follow. PEOPLE reported 20 rules that all contestants must follow during their time on the show: so many behind-the-scenes mysteries and so much more to know ahead of this season.

Check out a few of the rules below and tell us what you think!

Judges and contestants must be separated at all times

This rule is not as crazy, because what else is there to expect? Judges and contestants are to never interact with each other other than when they're performing on stage. The article says that they keep contestants and judges on separate sides of the lost at all times. Judges never see or hear the contestant before their performance on the main stage.

Contestants are not allowed to speak out loud

Shhhh! To make sure their identities remain a secret, contestants are not allowed to talk out loud. They are only able to speak to a select number of people, and only staff members are allowed to approach them.

Contestants can't be referred to by their real names

Keeping things top secret is serious! Contestants are not allowed to go by their name while on the set. This helps to ensure that their identity is kept top secret.

Contestants wear a special shirt when not in costume

Now, this one may sound wild. But when they're not in costume, contestants have to wear a special sweatshirt. It says "Don't Talk to Me" so people know who to avoid.

If they bring a guest, they must also disguise themselves

Sometimes you can tell who someone is even from their guests. So, guest will also have to disguise themselves if they make their way to the set.

Contestants sing live for every performance

Don't get it twisted. These contestants can sing! When they are performing for the judges, they are required to sing LIVE every time.

Contestants aren't allowed to have their phones on set

No talking and no phones! While a contestant is on set, all cell phones are taken away. For those who are allowed to have their phones, they have a blackout camera so that there are no chances of photos being taken.