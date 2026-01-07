This Day in Sports History: January 7
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, the NFL playoffs, college bowl games, college basketball tournaments, tennis's Australian Open, Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Jan. 7 included:
- 1910: The Ottawa Senators beat Ontario's Galt Professionals 3-1 for a 2-0 sweep of the Stanley Cup challenge series.
- 1928: Hockey player Howie Morenz scored his 100th career goal.
- 1955: In a non-title super middleweight fight, Floyd Patterson landed a fifth-round technical knockout against Willie Troy.
- 1972: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-90 for their 33rd straight win. It remains the longest winning streak in the NBA.
- 1979: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Houston Oilers 34-5 to win the AFC Championship.
- 1979: The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC Championship by beating the Los Angeles Rams 28-0.
- 1980: The Philadelphia Flyers' 35-game unbeaten streak came to an end as they lost to the Minnesota North Stars.
- 1982: Hockey star Bryan Trottier of the New York Islanders scored his 10th career hat trick.
- 1985: Lou Brock and Hoyt Wilhelm were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1989: The Cleveland Cavaliers blocked 21 shots from the New York Knicks, tying an NBA regulation game record.
- 1992: Tom Seaver and Rollie Fingers were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1994: The Czech Republic won tennis's Hopman Cup, securing a title it previously won in 1989 as Czechoslovakia.
- 1995: Germany won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the second time.
- 1995: Coach Larry Brown picked up his 500th career NBA win.
- 1998: Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal blocked three shots, taking his career total to 1,002.
- 2007: Phil Jackson landed his 900th win as an NBA coach.
- 2013: In college football's 15th BCS National Championship Game, second-ranked Alabama beat top-ranked Notre Dame 42-14.
- 2013: Soccer player Lionel Messi won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award for the fourth year in a row.
- 2017: France won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the second time.
- 2019: In the College Football Playoff National Championship, second-ranked Clemson beat top-ranked Alabama 44-16.
Two athletes who stood out on Jan. 7 were Phil Jackson and Lionel Messi.
Jackson is known for his unique leadership, knack for inspiring players, and influential books on success. Having won a record 11 championships, he is the most successful coach in NBA history. Messi is a global icon, celebrated for his talent, numerous titles (including in the Champions League and La Liga), and cultural impact, all of which make him one of the most recognizable athletes in history.