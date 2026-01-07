Yungblud Says He’d Like to Write Music With Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder

Yungblud has already worked with some of the most high-profile musicians and bands in the rock world, from classic rockers Aerosmith to alt-rock greats the Smashing Pumpkins. But, there's one artist out there that Yungblud would really like to sit down with for a collaboration.

In an interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Yungblud says that he got along well with Pearl Jam vocalist Eddie Vedder when they both performed at a private company party back in December.

Yungblud Talks Eddie Vedder

"Eddie's such an inspiration to me, especially vocally," Yungblud said of Vedder. "I think we might write together in the future."

So, not only does Yungblud say that he's like to work with Vedder, but he goes so far to say that he really believe they could "write together in the future." That lends to the idea that perhaps these two have already talked about a collaboration.

Yungblud and Vedder share a producer in Andrew Watt. Yungblud is working on a new album with Watt, and Watt produced Vedder's 2022 solo album, Earthling, and has also played in his Earthlings solo band.

Also on the podcast, the musician talked about online commenter and said that negative comments don't get him down.

"A lot of people have a lot to say about me," Yungblud said. "But I think that's what I'm here for. It doesn't get me down. I think it's fun. I love reading the comments about me. It's just fuel."

He also talked about Ozzy Osbourne's death and said that the two were in touch a lot before the metal icon's passing.

"It's been the biggest emotional wave I have ever had to deal with," he said on the show. "The past three weeks before he went, we were on the phone, we were texting, we were calling, we were vibing. I was trying to get to know this guy that I've loved since I was two years old."

He added, "That I've basically written an album about — him and Freddie and Mick and Bowie. And then I lose him. It was almost like I manifested all this ... when I was writing this album. It's a ... trip, man."