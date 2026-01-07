Zion National Park Bans Large Vehicles on Historic Highway Starting June

The National Park Service will begin restricting large vehicles from traveling on the Zion–Mt. Carmel Highway in Zion National Park, Utah, starting June 7. The decision affects the historic 10.7-mile roadway that connects Canyon Junction with the park's East Entrance and includes the Zion–Mt. Carmel Tunnel.

Park officials say the change follows years of analysis and coordination. "Many of today's large touring vehicles and RVs simply couldn't have been envisioned when the road was built," Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement. "This decision comes after years of careful study and collaboration with our neighbors, transportation agencies, and the tourism industry."

According to the National Park Service, two safety studies determined that the tunnel cannot safely accommodate single-lane passage for increasingly large vehicles. The studies also found that heavier vehicles exceed the weight limits on four bridges along the route, worsening congestion and negatively affecting the overall visitor experience.

The restrictions are designed to improve safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians while protecting the historic character and infrastructure of the Zion–Mt. Carmel Highway, which was completed in 1930 and carved directly into the park's sandstone cliffs.

New restrictions specify that all vehicles exceeding 35 feet 9 inches long, 7 feet 10 inches wide, 11 feet 4 inches tall, or 50,000 pounds in weight will no longer be allowed on the roadways. This includes combined vehicles measuring more than 26 feet from hitch to rear axle and more than 50 feet in total length.

Oversized vehicles may still enter Zion National Park through the South Entrance if they are parking at the Visitor Center, camping within the park, staying at Zion Lodge, or traveling the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive using approved routes.