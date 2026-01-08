ContestsEvents
Hard Rock’s 660-Foot Guitar Hotel Passes Construction Midpoint on Las Vegas Strip

Jennifer Eggleston
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 24: The guitar-shaped 400-foot-tall Hard Rock Hotel is seen as it is under construction on May 24, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. The 638-room hotel is part of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood complex and is scheduled to open on October 24.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Guitar Hotel, being constructed by Hard Rock International on the Las Vegas Strip, is halfway through its completion and is expected to be completed on or before Q4 2027, according to the original timelines set forth. The project marks a major milestone in the redevelopment of the former Mirage site and signals one of the Strip's most significant transformations currently underway.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns Hard Rock International. The company is reimagining the former Mirage into a flagship Hard Rock resort, with the Guitar Hotel serving as the centerpiece of the redesigned property. The development follows Hard Rock's $1.075 billion cash purchase of Mirage operations from MGM Resorts in December 2022.

The Guitar Hotel is part of a broader resort development planned to include nearly 3,600 hotel rooms, approximately 175,000 square feet of gaming space, two full-service spas, multiple pool complexes, live entertainment venues, and a wide range of dining, bar, and retail offerings. The project is intended to establish a new large-scale integrated resort at the center of the Strip.

Construction activity is already altering the visual landscape of Las Vegas Boulevard. As the structure continues to rise, sightlines from adjacent Strip hotels, such as Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, and Trump International Hotels, are affected by the project.

Currently, there is an existing structure approximately 28 floors high with another 14 floors to be added so that the iconic ‘guitar neck' will reach its maximum size when construction is complete. When complete, the Guitar Hotel is expected to reach approximately 660 feet in height.

The Mirage's original Volcano attraction was demolished in 2024 to make way for the new development. The Guitar Hotel will be clad in two tones of blue glass, reinforcing its distinctive guitar-shaped silhouette as construction continues toward completion.

