Las Vegas Bars and Restaurants Offer Mocktails and Non-Alcoholic Options for Dry January

Dry January continues to gain momentum across Las Vegas, with bars and restaurants expanding non-alcoholic offerings and, in many cases, committing to them as permanent menu staples rather than seasonal novelties. From Strip resorts to neighborhood hangouts, venues are investing in zero-proof spirits, thoughtful mixology, and full tasting experiences that mirror traditional cocktail culture.

Esther's Kitchen is debuting mocktails such as There and Back Again, a citrus-forward Pathfinder-inspired drink, and the Strawberry Field, built with zero-proof Amaro Lucano, Lyre's gin, lime, and strawberry. Nearby, F the Bar at Fergusons Downtown has rolled out an extensive non-alcoholic list and is hosting the January Reset Mixology Workshop, priced at $35, beginning Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Doberman Drawing Room is introducing the Zero-100 tasting experience, offering two non-alcoholic menus — one for the sober-curious and one for guests who are still drinking. The experience features cocktails including the Faux Fashioned, Confetti, and Blush 75. The Underground at the Mob Museum is also spotlighting craft mocktails like the Test Pilot, made with cherry, elderflower, juniper, and soda, alongside the Raspberry Lavender Fizz in its Prohibition-era setting.

On the dining side, Mijo Modern Mexican at Durango is highlighting non-alcoholic options such as the Watermelon Cooler with Almave Blanco non-alcoholic tequila and the Nice Mangoes with mango, agave, lime, and ginger beer. Amina by EDO is hosting a Dry January dinner priced at $150, pairing non-alcoholic wines from Oddbird and Dr. Loosen alternatives with EDO dishes.