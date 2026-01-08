This Day in Sports History: January 8

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoff matchups, college bowl games, a few college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Jan. 8 has witnessed many notable moments and stories that have shaped the history of sports. Continue reading to learn more about some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Many great moments in sports history occurred on Jan. 8, including:

1945: The Kentucky Wildcats' men's basketball team set an NCAA record by holding Arkansas State to six points in a 75-6 win.

1947: The Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Howie Meeker scored five goals in a game.

1955: Furman set an NCAA basketball single-game scoring record with 154 points.

1955: Georgia Tech men's basketball ended Kentucky's 130-game home winning streak.

1962: Golfer Jack Nicklaus made his first professional appearance at the Los Angeles Open, tying for 50th place.

1977: Kerry Melville Reid won her first and only Grand Slam singles title.

1978: Jimmy Connors achieved his first and only season-ending ATP Masters Grand Prix tennis title.

1980: Goaltender Glenn Resch got his 20th career shutout when the Islanders beat the Canucks, 3-0.

1984: The Los Angeles Raiders defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 30-14, and won the AFC Championship.

1984: The Washington Redskins beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-21, winning the NFC Championship.

1984: Bengt Gustafsson of the Washington Capitals scored five goals in a game.

1986: Willie McCovey of the San Francisco Giants joined the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1987: Jack Sikma began his NBA free-throw streak of 51 games.

1991: Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins, and Rod Carew were accepted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1993: Germany won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the first time.

1993: Michael Jordan increased his career points total to 20,000.

1995: Mike Schmidt got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

2000: The Music City Miracle happened when the Tennessee Titans beat the Buffalo Bills, 22-16, and won their AFC Wild Card Playoff game. The Titans took the lead with 16 seconds remaining.

2000: South Africa won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the first time.

2005: Slovakia won the Hopman Cup for the second time.

2007: In the ninth BCS National Championship, No. 2 Florida beat No. 1 Ohio State, 41-14.

2011: The United States won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the sixth time.

2012: The 3:16 game happened when the Denver Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-23, in overtime, winning their AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

2013: Steve Nash became the fifth NBA player to achieve 10,000 career assists.

Jan. 8 hosted many stand-out athletes, including Jack Nicklaus, Glenn Resch, and Steve Nash.