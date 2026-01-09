Best & Worst Celebrity Wax Figures
Are you seeing double? Maybe... When it comes to a wax figure, some truly make us double-take. Madame Tussauds has made some of the most memorable wax figures of some of your favorite celebrities. So close to matching the actual person that you can't even tell who is who sometimes. Crazy, right?
But, on the other hand, there are also a few that make us say YIKES. A few wax figures at places that make us think, "Who did that?" So, now let's take a trip down wax figure lane. These are some of the best and worst wax figures you may have ever seen. Can you tell who is who?
Best Wax Figures
Idris Elba
One of the most recent and best ones is Idris Elba. Madame Tussauds London just released their wax figure of the actor, and you certainly have to double-take to figure out who is who.
Taylor Swift
Star power coming into it with this one. Taylor Swift's wax figure makes you feel like you're seeing her on stage all over again.
Winnie Harlow
From the dress to the engagement ring, this wax figure is insane! You have to really see who is breathing to know who the real Winnie is.
Betty White
So cute and so perfect is the Betty White wax figure. Honoring the late, great actress of our time.
Mariah Carey
The queen of Christmas is permanent with this special holiday wax figure. Look closely and see what this could bring ot the holiday season.
Worst Wax Figures
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
This one caused some chaos on social media. Do you think this really looks like them?
Nicki Minaj
Take a close look... Not much needed to be said when you evaluate and compare it to the real photo of her.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
He does have a better one that came out recently, but this first one had people questioning who it was supposed to be!