Brandon Flowers Confirms Killers Album for 2027, Teases Solo Records and Sphere Residency

Brandon Flowers confirmed that The Killers will drop their eighth studio album in 2027. This will come after the lead singer wraps up two solo records and a tour in 2026. The announcement ends a wait that began after the band's 2021 release, Pressure Machine, which reached No. 9 on the UK album charts.

"My best guess is that in 2027 you will get the best Killers record," said Brandon Flowers to The Sun. "I have two records complete. One is almost mixed. The other will follow shortly. I'm trying to decide how this is going to work logistically. I had a ball making them in Nashville. It's a departure for sure. Gotta keep you all on your toes," he said.

Flowers also revealed plans to perform at The Sphere in Las Vegas. U2 performed at the venue before him. He'll announce a solo tour later in 2026.

The delay in new material comes from the band's packed schedule. In 2022, they took Imploding The Mirage on the road for more than 90 shows. The following year saw 65 more gigs.

"There was a pent-up demand for that communal experience after Covid. Here's where it gets tricky," he said. "Then 2024 saw us celebrating 20 years of Hot Fuss with the residency at Caesar's, and 20 years of the band with Rebel Diamonds."

Flowers said that the band has been writing during breaks, according to The Irish Sun. "The production and time that went into it all wiped out 2024, 2025 wrapped up, so the two solo records I expect will be coming out in 2026. We've been writing here and there."