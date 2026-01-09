ContestsEvents
Depeche Mode Releases Live Album and Concert Film from Mexico City Shows

Depeche Mode just dropped Memento Mori: Mexico City. It’s a live album and concert film with recordings from three packed shows at Foro Sol Stadium in 2023. Columbia Records put…

Laura Adkins
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at Lanxess Arena on April 03, 2024 in Cologne, Germany.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Depeche Mode just dropped Memento Mori: Mexico City. It's a live album and concert film with recordings from three packed shows at Foro Sol Stadium in 2023. Columbia Records put it out on CD, vinyl, and cassette. You can also download it. According to Electronic Groove, Depeche Mode wrote on social media, "M and Memento Mori: Mexico City are now available to rent and download on all major video platforms."

The release packs a 2-CD set with a full concert film and a separate documentary. During consecutive nights in Mexico City, the band played for crowds that topped 200,000 people. This was part of their Memento Mori tour.

Disc 1 contains Depeche Mode: M, which Fernando Frías directed. The film mixes live shots, old footage, and artistic scenes that connect the band's music with how Mexicans view death. Disc 2 gives you the whole concert, plus four tracks from the original Memento Mori recording sessions that no one has heard before.

You can grab a 4-LP vinyl edition or a limited-edition cassette version. Every release includes live photos snapped during the shows.

The Memento Mori tour hit 112 cities. Over 3 million people showed up worldwide. The band was promoting their fifteenth studio album, Memento Mori, which dropped in 2023 and got rave reviews.

Everything came together in the physical release. The live album, concert film, documentary, and extra studio cuts all sit in one package.

Columbia Records, which Sony owns, released it. They pushed it across streaming services, stores, and online shops to hit as many listeners as possible.

Depeche ModeInstagram
Laura AdkinsWriter
