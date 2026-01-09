Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear Out After Breaking Foot in Gardening Accident

Pat Smear broke multiple bones in his left foot during a gardening mishap. He won't perform at several upcoming Foo Fighters concerts, with Jason Falkner replacing him.

The band posted the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, making a wry reference to the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. In that film, a drummer perished in a gardening mishap.

"In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the s–t out of his left foot," the group wrote.

The Instagram post featured a spoof magazine cover. It showed Smear on a stretcher, flipping off the camera, and a fake headline stating "Foo Fighters Breaking News. Pat Smear Bizarre Gardening Accident!"

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes and encouragement. "Take care of you, feel better! C u soon," one follower wrote.

The group kicks off 2026 with a show on Jan. 10 in Guanajuato, Mexico. They'll play Los Angeles on Jan. 14 for a benefit concert that coincides with Dave Grohl's 57th birthday. Then they head to Australia for a Jan. 24 performance.

This isn't the band's first brush with serious injury. Grohl tumbled off the stage in 2015, shattering his leg. He finished the show anyway, perched on a light-up throne.

That throne became famous, and Axl Rose borrowed it for his Guns N' Roses tour. Matthew Ramsey from Old Dominion also used it in 2019 after leg surgery.

"So Axl took it out with Guns N' Roses, then he took it out with AC/DC, and then all of a sudden I became the guy you come to if you break a limb on tour, like Thrones R Us," Grohl told Classic Rock magazine in 2021.