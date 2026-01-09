Las Vegas Expects Tourism Surge in 2026 With Packed Event Calendar

Las Vegas ended Q4 with an excellent performance thanks to a full calendar of trade shows, major sporting events, and large entertainment events such as the SEMA show, which typically attracts around 161,000 people, while the Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring in an estimated 300,000+ visitors. These events confirmed that Las Vegas can generate significant visitation toward the end of the year.

Industry analysts continue to point to the strength of the convention and events pipeline as a major positive signal. Amanda Belarmino, a professor at the Harrah Hospitality College at UNLV, described the convention lineup as "robust," noting, "That's really positive for us. I think that's probably one of the most positive things that we can look at going forward."

Hotel occupancy trends at top Strip properties further support that outlook. LVCVA President Steve Hill echoed this sentiment, stating, "If you look at Mandalay, if you look at Venetian, they have very little room to offer in this coming calendar year. And that portends really well for our city."

Entertainment residencies remain a critical factor in sustaining consistent demand beyond traditional peak seasons. Belarmino highlighted the impact of residencies, saying, "I think another, you know, positive outlook for this year is the residencies that we see. You know, going to have no doubt at the sphere."

One standout example is the immersive Wizard of Oz production, which has shown a direct correlation with hotel occupancy. The Wizard of Oz effect is also notable, with Belarmino stating, "People that I know in industry have said, like, the Venetian can really start tracking their occupancy based upon when they're showing, when they're showing Wizard of Oz. So it's having a huge impact."