Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Opens Explorers Program for Youths Aiming for Firefighting Careers

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue has announced recruitment is now open for youths ages 15 1/2 to 21 to join the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Explorers program, an entry-level opportunity designed to introduce young people to careers in firefighting while building discipline, teamwork, and practical skills. Parents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the program alongside interested participants.

Firefighter John Gonzales explained, "The Las Vegas Fire Explorers is a program that offers a meaningful pathway for driven young adults to explore firefighting careers and develop valuable skills." He added that the program includes academy-style physical training, equipment handling, and community volunteering.

Explorers meet weekly on Sundays from 6 a.m. to noon, providing participants with hands-on exposure to the realities of the firefighting profession. The program focuses on both preparedness and dedication, and is closely aligned with those expectations for fire service professionals throughout the region.

Gonzales emphasized the importance of physical training, saying, "PT is one of the critical things that bring a firefighter to the level we want to ensure our participants are ready." He noted that the process is competitive, mirroring the actual hiring process, but reassured that those who don't succeed can try again in July.

Applicants are required to complete three mandatory steps: a written test, a physical examination, and an interview. Attendance is required at all scheduled phases to remain eligible for consideration in the program.

The recruitment schedule begins with an orientation meeting on Jan. 11 at noon at 833 N. Las Vegas Blvd. The written test and physical exam follow on Jan. 18 at noon at the same location. Final oral board interviews are scheduled for Jan. 25 at the water treatment facility located at 3271 North Durango Drive.