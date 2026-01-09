Marufuku Ramen Expands to Downtown Summerlin With Kushiyaki and Full Bar

Marufuku Ramen, a California-based ramen brand known for traditional Japanese techniques, is expanding its Las Vegas footprint with a new location at Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant is scheduled to open next month, marking the company's second outpost in Las Vegas.

The Downtown Summerlin location will be the second Marufuku Ramen restaurant in Las Vegas to feature kushiyaki and a full bar, expanding the brand's grilled-skewer offerings and beverage program. Guests can expect a broader dining experience that extends beyond ramen to include cocktails and an enhanced evening menu.

Marufuku Ramen's menu centers on ultra-thin noodles in a long-simmered pork broth, a hallmark of its signature tonkotsu-style ramen. Additional offerings include chicken paitan ramen, rice bowls, and a selection of izakaya-style appetizers designed for sharing.

“The city has embraced our approach to authentic Japanese ramen, and this second location allows us to build on that momentum while inviting guests to enjoy the full Marufuku experience with kushiyaki, cocktails, and an outdoor patio while staying true to the traditions that define our cuisine,” co-founder Eiichi Mochizuki said in a statement.