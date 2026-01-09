This Day in Sports History: January 9
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 9 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Jan. 9 included:
- 1930: The Boston Bruins won their 14th straight game, which was an NHL record at the time.
- 1942: In his 20th title defense, boxer Joe Louis knocked out Buddy Baer in the first round of their rematch to retain his world heavyweight boxing title.
- 1947: Dino Martin became the first NBA player to score 40 points in a game, as the Providence Steamrollers beat the Cleveland Rebels 91-68.
- 1952: Karel Sys won the European heavyweight boxing title.
- 1954: Bert Olmstead picked up eight points in a game and tied an NHL record.
- 1958: Oscar Robertson scored 56 points in a basketball game.
- 1972: The Los Angeles Lakers' 33-game winning streak ended with a 120-104 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.
- 1976: Bryan Trottier failed on a fourth Islanders penalty shot.
- 1977: Roscoe Tanner won his first and only Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
- 1977: The Oakland Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 to win the Super Bowl, and wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
- 1979: The Boston Bruins retired Bobby Orr's No. 4 jersey.
- 1985: The Calgary Flames set an NHL record with their 264th consecutive regular season game without being shutout.
- 1986: The New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 9-0 to repeat their greatest shutout margin.
- 1988: Brian Boitano won the United States male Figure Skating Championship.
- 1989: Johnny Bench and Carl Yastrzemski were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1990: Jim Palmer and Joe Morgan got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1991: Michael Jordan scored a game-high 40 points as the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 107-99. He also reached the 15,000-point mark in his career.
- 1999: Australia won the Hopman Cup Tennis title for the first time.
- 2000: Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino won his last career NFL game.
- 2009: Slovakia won the Hopman Cup Tennis title for the third time.
- 2010: Spain won the Hopman Cup Tennis title for the third time.
- 2012: Lionel Messi won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award for the third year in a row.
- 2023: No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the most one-sided win in Championship Game history.
Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 9 were Bobby Orr, Johnny Bench, and Dean Smith.
Orr is a former Canadian ice hockey defenseman, widely considered one of the greatest players ever, famous for his incredible speed, scoring, and playmaking that changed the position. Bench is known for his powerful hitting and elite defense with the Cincinnati Reds' "Big Red Machine" in the 1970s, earning two National League Most Valuable Player awards, 10 Gold Gloves, and a Hall of Fame induction. Smith was a legendary college basketball coach for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, won two NCAA championships, and was elected to the Hall of Fame.