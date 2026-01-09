Unknown Rules ‘The Traitors’ Contestants Must Follow

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 06: Alan Cumming lights The Empire State Building in Partnership with Trinity Services and Food for the Homeless to Celebrate “The Traitors” Season 3 Finale on March 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

The Emmy-winning reality show, The Traitors, is back for Season 4, and fans are tuned in. The reality show is back to watch a group of television personalities and celebrities compete in a game of deception and strategy. But, besides trying to figure out who the traitors are, they are also having to follow some specific rules during filming.

PEOPLE reports that the Peacock show is chaotic and fun. There are also some specific rules that everyone must follow. The fourth season of the show premiered on January 8th with the first three episodes. The star-studded cast consists of housewives, bachelor cast members, Love Island cast members, and even an NFL mom, Donna Kelce. But what are these hidden rules that cast members must follow?

Players don't sleep in the castle

Now, this one may or may not surprise you if you have watched the show. But, cast members do not sleep at the castle where the show is filmed. Although we see contestants "go to bed," it's staged as contestants sleep in a hotel away from the set.

Players must limit their alcohol intake

Cheers, but there are some limits. Although they may enjoy a drink in the goblet, they are only allowed one drink per evening.

Players are not allowed to communicate at the hotel

When it comes to bumping into each other at the hotel outside of filming hours, cast members are not allowed to communicate. Once filming wraps for the day, they are no longer allowed to discuss any aspect of the game.

Players don't know who the other cast members will be before arriving

Contestants are not aware of who else will be on the season with them until they arrive. This helps limit communication beforehand and ensure they go in blind.

No promoting their brands on the show

All of the celebrity guests typically have a brand of their own, but this is not a chance to promote. One of the rules states that they must agree beforehand not to promote any of their personal brands.