This Day in Sports History: January 10
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Here are some of the greatest moments in sports history from Jan. 10:
- 1914: Speed skater Oscar Mathisen set a world record 500-meter time of 43.7 seconds.
- 1920: Montreal's Newsy Lalonde scored six goals in a game.
- 1951: Maurice Richard scored his 16th career hat trick, and the Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 3-0.
- 1953: In the third NFL Pro Bowl, the National Conference beat the American Conference 27-7, and the MVP was Detroit Lions defensive back Don Doll.
- 1967: In the 17th NBA All-Star Game, the West beat the East 135-120, and Rick Barry was the MVP.
- 1982: The Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers 27-7 at the Freezer Bowl.
- 1982: The San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-27 and won the NFC Championship. Dwight Clark made a fingertip catch with 58 seconds left in the game, known throughout the football world simply as The Catch.
- 1984: Luis Aparicio, Harmon Killebrew, and Don Drysdale were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 1986: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored his 34,000th career point, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 124-102.
- 1989: Los Angeles Kings center Wayne Gretzky became the NHL's all-time leading scorer in combined regular season and playoff points.
- 1998: Slovakia won its first Hopman Cup tennis title.
- 1998: Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan won his 600th NBA game, as the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 111-84.
- 1998: Vancouver Canucks center Mark Messier became the sixth player in NHL history to record 1,000 assists.
- 2004: The United States won the Hopman Cup tennis title for the third time.
- 2007: Dikembe Mutombo moved into second place on the career blocks list.
- 2011: Lionel Messi won his second straight Ballon d'Or award.
- 2011: In the 13th BCS National Championship, No. 1 Auburn beat No. 2 Oregon 22-19.
- 2018: Kevin Durant became the second-youngest player to reach 20,000 career NBA points.
- 2022: No. 3 Georgia beat No. 1 Alabama 33-18 and won the College Football National Championship.
- 2024: Kawhi Leonard signed a $153 million extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 10 were Maurice Richard, Jimmy Johnson, and Kevin Durant.
Richard was known for his explosive speed, scoring prowess, and fierce style, and he became a French-Canadian icon and hero. Johnson was a legendary American football coach, known for winning both a college national championship and two consecutive Super Bowls, becoming the first coach to achieve both. Durant is a legendary American professional basketball player, a prolific scorer, and one of the most decorated athletes of his generation.