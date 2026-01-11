This Day in Sports History: January 11
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 11 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Jan. 11 included:
- 1893: Jaap Eden skated to a world record time of 2:35 in the 1,500 meter speed skating race.
- 1959: In the ninth NFL Pro Bowl, the Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 28-21, and New York Giants halfback Frank Gifford and Chicago Bears defensive end Doug Atkins were named Most Valuable Players.
- 1960: LaMar Clark set a pro boxing record with 44 straight knockouts.
- 1963: San Francisco Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain scored 67 points in a 129-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- 1970: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 to win Super Bowl IV.
- 1976: Dorothy Hamill won her third straight U.S. national figure skating championship.
- 1983: Pat Hughes set an NHL record for the two fastest shorthanded goals by one player, with the goals only 25 seconds apart.
- 1983: Los Angeles Kings center Marcel Dionne got his 24th NHL career hat trick.
- 1989: Denver Nuggets rookie Jerome Lane missed seven free throws in a game, and one of them missed by two feet.
- 1990: New York Islander Pat LaFontaine set a team record by scoring a goal in his 11th straight game.
- 1992: Kristi Yamaguchi won the women's U.S. figure skating championship.
- 1998: Todd Eldredge won the men's U.S. figure skating championship.
- 2001: The New York Knicks broke an NBA record by holding an opponent under 100 points for a 29th consecutive game.
- 2003: Hockey player Jaromir Jagr scored his 10th career hat trick.
- 2004: Washington Capitals goaltender Olaf Kölzig picked up his 32nd NHL career shutout.
- 2016: No. 2 Alabama beat No. 1 Clemson 45-40 to win the College Football National Championship.
- 2016: Lionel Messi won his fifth FIFA Ballon d'Or award.
- 2021: No. 1 Alabama beat No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win the College Football National Championship.
- 2024: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways after 24 seasons as head coach and six Super Bowl titles.
Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 11 were LaMar Clark, Pat Hughes, and Kristi Yamaguchi.
Clark, nicknamed the Cedar City Bomber, was a professional boxer whose final fight was a loss to Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) in 1961. Hughes is a Canadian former NHL player (1976-1987) who won three Stanley Cups (with Montreal and Edmonton) and is famous for scoring five goals in one game. Yamaguchi won a gold medal in figure skating at the 1992 Winter Olympics, becoming the first Asian American to do so.