Black Veil Brides Releases ‘Certainty’ Single and Music Video from 2026 Album

Black Veil Brides just dropped "Certainty." The new single comes with a music video. Fans can expect it on the band's upcoming album later this year.

Lead singer Andy Biersack said, "The concept of 'Certainty' is central to this record and appears throughout the album," according to Kerrang. "The song was inspired by the film Conclave, particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making."

The vocalist dug into how today's world shaped what they wrote. "When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible," Biersack said. "Much of today's political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record."

George Gallardo Kattah shot the video while the band toured Colombia. Kattah previously worked with Chelsea Wolfe and Maneskin. His crew in Bogotá filmed everything.

Biersack added, "This was the final song written and recorded for the album," according to Antimusic. "It started from an idea Jake sent over, and it came together quickly over the course of a few days."

The lead singer loved what Kattah did with the visuals. "The music video, directed by George Gallardo Kattah and his team in Bogotá, Colombia, is one of our favourites we've ever done," Biersack said. "His interpretation of fear and pride as biblical twins is stunning, and the visuals are incredible."

Jake Pitts kicked things off by sending the first spark that became the track. They built it fast, in just days. Biersack felt that it clicked both as story and sound, nailing what they wanted to say with this whole project.