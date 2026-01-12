Joey Chestnut to Defend Bagel Eating Title in Las Vegas With Global Livestream

Las Vegas will once again host one of competitive eating's marquee events when Joey Chestnut defends his Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship title on Jan. 31. The contest carries a $10,000 prize and a championship belt, reinforcing its reputation as a premier spectacle on the Major League Eating calendar.

Chestnut is competing to outdo his previous best performance from the previous year, when he ate 15 cream cheese bagels in eight minutes and won the title. As one of the best eaters in competitive eating, he has returned to Las Vegas to continue to build upon his legacy in a place that has long been synonymous with record-breaking performances.

The field of challengers features several of the sport's top-ranked competitors, including Patrick Bertoletti and Geoffrey Esper, both among last year's leading contenders. They will be joined by James Webb, Nick Wehry, Gideon Oji, and Las Vegas local Derek Hendrickson, creating a deep and competitive lineup with experience at the highest levels of professional eating.

This year, Triller TV will live-stream the event to a global audience. The broadcast will add a theatrical aspect to the event as it will feature Chestnut alongside GCW's Sam Stackhouse to mix competitive eating and professional wrestling to enhance the viewing experience.

Attendance is free for fans, with both in-person and online viewing options available. Siegel's Bagelmania, located at 252 Convention Center Drive, will host the festivities, with activities beginning at 11 a.m. local time on Jan. 31.