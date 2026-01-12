Las Vegas Police Launch Drone Operation Center to Speed Up Emergency Response Times

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expanding its drone program with a state-of-the-art operation center designed to deliver real-time information to officers before they arrive at scenes. The expansion centers on the department's Fusion Watch program and includes training simulators, a dedicated repair area, and a centralized monitoring hub for drones at headquarters.

In 2025, LVMPD had a total of over 10,000 drone flight missions and presently maintains an average of approximately 1700 flights per month. Officials expect the total number of missions could double following the expansion as capacity, staffing, and infrastructure increase. “We're going to be bigger and better than ever before,” an official said.

Drones provide rapid situational awareness and improved command decisions during incidents. “This is the point where the future of policing moves from expectation to daily operation,” an official said. Officials emphasize that drones act as eyes in the sky, sharing live information with officers and supervisors managing scenes.

Operationally, drones can launch from docks and reach a call for service in under two minutes within a roughly two-mile radius. Current operations run on day and swing shifts, with plans to move to 24/7 coverage. “Calls for service are 24/7, right? Folks need us. We need to handle burglaries or looking for potential suspects around those areas or on hot calls,” an official said.

The technology is designed to enhance safety for officers and the public by providing early intelligence. “We have those eyes in the sky, if you will, the drone able to see what's going on, relay that information first to the officers on the scene and the supervisors taking command and control of those scenes and make sure that everybody comes out of there safely,” an official said.