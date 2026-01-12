Las Vegas Sphere Unveils Epic LEGO Star Wars Experience

During CES 2026, Las Vegas Sphere hosted an unprecedented immersive entertainment event. The event featured a LEGO Star Wars interactive experience on the Exosphere, the world's largest LED screen. This activation was developed in partnership with LEGO, Disney, and Lucasfilm, and the venue was transformed into a city-sized cinema-style display, resulting in one of the biggest conversation starters of the week.

"I've been a massive Star Wars fan my entire life - from dressing up as Anakin Skywalker at my childhood birthday party to my on-field look inspired by his character," said Jaxson Dart, quarterback for the New York Giants. "Tonight, I felt like a kid again, stepping into the giant LEGO X-Wing and lighting up the Las Vegas skyline in honor of my favorite movies. I'm thrilled to be here celebrating the future of LEGO Star Wars and to share my passion for that galaxy with the next generation of Star Wars fans."

Guests were able to pilot a massive LEGO X-wing through a Death Star trench run recreated for the experience, taking control of a cockpit and attempting to destroy the Death Star. The stunt stood out amid a CES landscape dominated by robotics and artificial intelligence demonstrations, including an AI-powered blackjack robot, and was widely cited as a defining moment of CES 2026.

"I think this is going to get people excited, both about Lego as a product launch, as well as about Sphere and the capabilities that we're doing and unveiling for the first time with Star Wars and Lego," says Marcus Ellington, executive VP of ad sales and sponsorships for Sphere.