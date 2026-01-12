Man Walks 100 Miles Across Nevada With Shelter Dog to Raise Money for Adoptions

Kris Rotonda is walking a distance of 100 miles along Highway 50 in Nevada, which is better known as America's Loneliest Road, accompanied by Aria, a dog from a shelter who is still available for adoption. The trek is being livestreamed across multiple platforms and supported by an RV driver, allowing Rotonda to share the journey in real time while connecting viewers with adoptable animals and donation opportunities.

“It's cold out here. It's cold out here, guys. Me and Aria out here taking a nice walk down the road. This is called the Loneliest Road in America. Literally, no joke,” Rotonda said during his livestream.

The walk is part of Rotonda's ongoing advocacy work through Jordan's Way, raising funds for shelter dogs and drawing attention to animals that have spent long periods waiting for homes. The campaign spotlights long-stay dogs, including Abigail, who has spent about 1,200 days in a shelter, to underscore the urgency of adoption for animals often overlooked.

Rotonda has spent nearly six years visiting shelters across the country, averaging about 300 per year and roughly 1,800 total since 2019. Those visits have shaped the focus of the Nevada walk, which emphasizes the emotional toll of prolonged shelter stays and the outcomes facing dogs that are not adopted.

“Every time we come to the shelters, it breaks my heart because I know, like when I go there, they'll tell me, this dog's been here three years, this dog's been here a year. And we kind of know what's going to happen if they don't get out. So for me as an influencer or somebody that's been trying to have that bold statement, have that big marketing push, it just destroys me,” Rotonda said.