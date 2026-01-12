Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Daniel Tosh

Get ready to laugh, Las Vegas! Pick Pauly’s Pockets is back, and this time Pauly is hooking you up with tickets to see Daniel Tosh live.

It’s simple! Listen for Pauly to give out the keyword. Once you hear it, you’ll have a limited amount of time to enter the keyword online for your chance to win. Get it right, and you could be picking tickets straight out of Pauly’s pockets.

Daniel Tosh’s comedy isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you love unapologetic humor and razor-sharp punchlines, this is a show you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a longtime fan or ready to see what all the hype is about, Pick Pauly’s Pockets is giving you the chance to laugh your way into one of the hottest comedy shows in Las Vegas.

Make sure you’re listening every day so you don’t miss your opportunity to enter. Pauly’s pockets don’t stay full for long, and these tickets won’t last.