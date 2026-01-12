ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Shinedown Vocalist Brent Smith Shares Band Update

Longstanding rock band Shinedown is getting ready for a big year in 2026, because they’re planning to be active for much of the year. In a video message posted to…

Anne Erickson

Longstanding rock band Shinedown is getting ready for a big year in 2026, because they're planning to be active for much of the year. In a video message posted to social media, vocalist Brent Smith revealed that the group has plans from May through November of 2026.

In the clip, Smith says, "You should probably start thinking about what you wanna do this year come around May, where you're gonna be in June, July, August, September, probably October and definitely November."

He added, "Just saying, maybe start checking your calendars, 'cause we're getting ready to start some announcements."

The Mystery of Shinedown's 2026 Plans

So, will Shinedown release new music, tour or do both? Bands usually do both at once, and Shinedown has been working on a new record to follow their 2022 release, Planet Zero. So, the moves that makes the most sense would be Shinedown releasing a new album and then touring on it.

Shinedown didn't release a new album in 2025, but they still stayed on the radio with four new singles with "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight." Shinedown are known for their radio hits, so it's not a surprise that they continue to top the charts.

In other Shinedown news, the band has been confirmed for the 2026 annual "Rock the Country" festival tour, along with Kid Rock, Creed, Aaron Lewis of Staind, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton, among others. In an interesting twist, rappers Ludacris and Nelly are also confirmed. That trek will make its way across the U.S. for eight tour stops from May to September, so that solves the mystery of one thing that will be keeping Shinedown busy.

Shinedown formed in Jacksonville, Florida, back in 2001, so they're also celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band. The band's debut album, Leave a Whisper, arrived in 2003.

Shinedown
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Mike Ness of Social Distortion performs onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicSocial Distortion to Release First Album in 15 Years This MayDan Teodorescu
Black Veil Brides arrive at the 2012 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Veil Brides Releases ‘Certainty’ Single and Music Video from 2026 AlbumLaura Adkins
Black Sabbath win the Event of the Year,Album of the Year 2013 and Living Legends Awards the Classic Rock Roll of Honour at The Roundhouse
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 12Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect