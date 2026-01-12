This Day in Rock History: January 12

Several things happened in the rock world on Jan. 12. Probably the most significant was the release of Led Zeppelin's legendary debut album, although other influential performers, including Black Sabbath and The Police, also have something to celebrate today. These are the most important events from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest milestones and breakthrough moments of the day include:

1974: Steve Miller Band got the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with their hit single "The Joker." It also reached the top of the U.K. singles chart 16 years later, when it was featured in a popular jeans commercial.

Steve Miller Band got the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with their hit single "The Joker." It also reached the top of the U.K. singles chart 16 years later, when it was featured in a popular jeans commercial. 1977: The Police had their first-ever rehearsal at drummer Stewart Copeland's London apartment. The band played their first live gig together in August of that year at Rebecca's Club in Birmingham, England.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some rock giants burst onto the scene on Jan. 12, while others bowed out on the same day. These are today's most notable recordings:

1969: Led Zeppelin released their self-titled debut studio album in the U.S. through Atlantic Records. It featured iconic songs such as "Dazed and Confused," "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," and "Good Times Bad Times," and represents the transition from blues to rock and heavy metal, making this a pivotal moment in rock history.

Led Zeppelin released their self-titled debut studio album in the U.S. through Atlantic Records. It featured iconic songs such as "Dazed and Confused," "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," and "Good Times Bad Times," and represents the transition from blues to rock and heavy metal, making this a pivotal moment in rock history. 1971: Janis Joplin's cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Me and Bobby McGee," from her final album, Pearl, was released posthumously. It made its way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March, marking the second-ever posthumous No. 1 single in U.S. chart history, after Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" three years earlier.

Janis Joplin's cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Me and Bobby McGee," from her final album, Pearl, was released posthumously. It made its way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March, marking the second-ever posthumous No. 1 single in U.S. chart history, after Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" three years earlier. 2013: Black Sabbath announced that they were working on their album 13, their 13th studio release and the first with Ozzy Osbourne in 35 years. It was also their final record to date and topped album charts in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Canada, and Denmark.