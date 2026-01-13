Fire From The Gods Releases ‘Human’ Single and Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Fire From The Gods put out a new single titled "Human" on Jan. 8. This track is the second one from the Texas rap metalcore band since vocalist Myke Terry came aboard last March.

Tom Flynn directed a music video that accompanies the release. Sevendust guitarist and vocalist Clint Lowery helped write the song.

The band started this new phase with "Incinerate" back in June. That was Terry's first release after he left Volumes to join this group. "We're back baby! Thanks for sticking with us and jamming the new tunes! See ya on the road!" said guitarist Jameson Teat, according to Ramzine.

Richard Wicander produced the track. Terry also plays guitar in the video.

The Austin-based band will hit the road with For The Fallen Dreams, VRSTY, and Divide The Fall. The show kicks off Jan. 22 in Austin at Come And Take It Live.

They'll play Haltom City on Jan. 23, then head to Oklahoma City the next day. Tulsa gets a show on Jan. 25. After that, they perform in Atlanta on Jan. 28, Winter Park on Jan. 29, and Jacksonville on Jan. 30.

February brings them to Columbia on the first, Philadelphia on the third, and Clifton on the fourth. Brooklyn, Lowell, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Cadillac come after that. Chicago gets a show on Feb. 13. Madison follows on Feb. 14. Minneapolis happens on Feb. 15. Then they go west to Denver on Feb. 17.