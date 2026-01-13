Harry Reid Airport Announces Plan to Nearly Double Gates in Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

ContestsEvents
Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport is advancing a multibillion-dollar modernization over the next decade to address near-term capacity constraints, improve passenger experience, and support growing travel demand and mega-events. Local leaders say the plan will reduce congestion in the Strip corridor and highlight the importance of multimodal centers in managing regional traffic, easing access while expanding capacity and operational efficiency.

“The infrastructure itself needs to be updated; A and B gates are nearing or just eclipsed 50 years old,” Director of Aviation James Chrisley said. The modernization emphasizes enhanced concessions, restrooms, baggage handling, larger holding areas, adjacent parking, and heightened security, with a flexible design intended to evolve alongside airline needs and passenger growth.

Harry Reid International Airport is pursuing a transit-centric upgrade that includes two multimodal transit centers at the airport's north and south ends. One center is planned near Paradise Road and South Tropicana Avenue, and the other between the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road. “Really trying to separate the inner airport traffic from the commuter traffic that goes through that very busy Paradise University Center route,” Chrisley said. The centers are expected by mid-2033, with roadway improvements targeted by mid-2030.

Terminal upgrades anchor the plan. Terminal 1 will expand from 39 gates to about 68, nearly doubling boarding capacity and serving as the centerpiece of the modernization. Terminal 3 will be redesigned and repurposed as Terminal 2, adding new ticketing counters and curbside self-bag-drop technology. Airlines will be redistributed between Terminals 1 and 2 to improve passenger flow and ease congestion. “Last thing they want to do with is delays, so they have tricks in their bag to be able to reconfigure operations to minimize those impacts,” Chrisley said.

Beyond the main airport, a two-runway supplementary airport near Jean and Primm is advancing, with a feasibility study submitted in November and an environmental impact statement underway. Stakeholders include Southwest, Delta, Allegiant, NV Energy, the Southern Nevada Water Authority, regional transportation authorities, and county officials, reflecting broad collaboration to meet long-term capacity and mobility needs.

