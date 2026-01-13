Nothing like a good animation to put you in a great mood. Of course, most people assume only the young kids can enjoy the music, but that's not true. It's for everyone! A good animation can truly bring the entire family together. Do you have a favorite animated movie?

Some of the highest-grossing animated films are those that we can all watch. Whether it's about minions or a frozen world or your childhood toys, they are some of the best movies for the entire family. But what animated films are the best of the best? Deadline reported the 25 highest-grossing animated movies of all time. So, we're going to take a look at the top 10.

Highest Grossing Animated Movies of All Time

First on the list and the highest-grossing movie of all time is Ne Zha 2. The movie came out in 2025 and grossed over $2.15 billion. Next up is a very popular one for 2024 releases it's Inside Out 2. The movie grossed over $1.69 billion. Zootopia 2 was released toward the end of 2025 and is already making the list. The movie grossed over $1.65 billion. Off to Arendelle when Frozen II was released in 2019. The movie grossed over $1.45 billion at its release. From the game system to the movie screen. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in 2023 and grossed over $1.36 billion. Let It Go, and the first Frozen made the list. The movie was released in 2013 and grossed over $1.31 billion. Mr. and Mrs. Incredibles came back to our screens in Incredibles 2 in 2018. The movie grossed over $1.24 billion. Everyone loved bananas as soon as they saw the Minions movie in 2015. The movie grossed over $1.15 billion. Grab those toys! Toy Story 4 was released in 2019 and grossed over $1.07 billion. Of course, the entire franchise is on the complete list. Number 10 is Toy Story 3, which came out in 2010 and grossed over $1.06 billion.