Las Vegas Baseball Event Returns With Tournament Addition Over MLK Weekend

The Baseball Convention returns to Las Vegas for its second year from Jan. 16–19, expanding its format to include a World Series tournament and a kickoff festival. Scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the multi-day event spans several venues. It brings together youth baseball players, parents, coaches, and community members for a celebration designed to shift the sport's culture toward enjoyment and connection.

The event is organized by Taylor Cole and Taylor Novack and aims to provide a fun atmosphere for kids to play baseball. The idea behind the event is to relieve kids of the stresses that traditional performance statistics, such as batting average or ranking, place on each individual athlete. This additional weekend will focus not only on the participation of the athletes, but also on the sharing of experiences and the fostering of positive environments for the athletes to play in.

"These are kids still. Let's have fun," Cole said. "Let's forget about batting averages and rankings and just let them enjoy the game."

A key addition in year two is the World Series tournament, introduced not as a high-pressure competition but as a way to help families create lasting memories together. An event paired with a launch festival and on-site entertainment that balances the competitiveness of both events with a celebration of shared experience; thus, the focus of this event is enjoyment and community, rather than individual performances.

"It's all about memories and experiences for the families and the kids," Novack said. "Creating that sense of community is more fulfilling than any single game or moment."

A partnership with local businesses and other community supporters was created to ensure everyone has access to and can afford youth baseball programs. By offering affordable prices, the program now makes it possible for families who may not have been able to afford participation in the youth baseball program to join. The local businesses and others who support the youth baseball program are working together to create an inclusive program that reduces stress for all involved.