ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Baseball Event Returns With Tournament Addition Over MLK Weekend

The Baseball Convention returns to Las Vegas for its second year from Jan. 16–19, expanding its format to include a World Series tournament and a kickoff festival. Scheduled for Martin…

Jennifer Eggleston
A top view image of an old used baseball, baseball glove, and baseball bat.
Getty Royalty Free

The Baseball Convention returns to Las Vegas for its second year from Jan. 16–19, expanding its format to include a World Series tournament and a kickoff festival. Scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the multi-day event spans several venues. It brings together youth baseball players, parents, coaches, and community members for a celebration designed to shift the sport's culture toward enjoyment and connection.

The event is organized by Taylor Cole and Taylor Novack and aims to provide a fun atmosphere for kids to play baseball. The idea behind the event is to relieve kids of the stresses that traditional performance statistics, such as batting average or ranking, place on each individual athlete. This additional weekend will focus not only on the participation of the athletes, but also on the sharing of experiences and the fostering of positive environments for the athletes to play in.

"These are kids still. Let's have fun," Cole said. "Let's forget about batting averages and rankings and just let them enjoy the game."

A key addition in year two is the World Series tournament, introduced not as a high-pressure competition but as a way to help families create lasting memories together. An event paired with a launch festival and on-site entertainment that balances the competitiveness of both events with a celebration of shared experience; thus, the focus of this event is enjoyment and community, rather than individual performances.

"It's all about memories and experiences for the families and the kids," Novack said. "Creating that sense of community is more fulfilling than any single game or moment."

A partnership with local businesses and other community supporters was created to ensure everyone has access to and can afford youth baseball programs. By offering affordable prices, the program now makes it possible for families who may not have been able to afford participation in the youth baseball program to join. The local businesses and others who support the youth baseball program are working together to create an inclusive program that reduces stress for all involved.

In addition to on-field games, the weekend includes a baseball convention featuring guests, content creators, and interactive experiences. This event is divided into different types of competition and is intended to unite the entire baseball community through family-based activities and to provide healthy, enjoyable experiences for kids participating in competitive sports.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: An Amazon Zoox driverless robotaxi drives on the Las Vegas Strip on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amazon's autonomous vehicle company Zoox is actively testing and preparing to launch its robotaxi service in Las Vegas and has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to become the resort's official robotaxi partner. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsZoox Opens Free Robotaxi Service to Public on Las Vegas Strip After Seven YearsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 14: A Frontier Airlines plane prepare to take off from Harry Reid International Airport as Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines planes taxi on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holiday airfare prices are expected to be the most expensive in the last 5 years with Thanksgiving ticket prices up 25 percent from last year with the average round trip ticket price of $281. Christmas travel costs are up 55 percent from last year with round trip ticket prices averaging $435. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsHarry Reid Airport Announces Plan to Nearly Double Gates in Multibillion-Dollar ExpansionJennifer Eggleston
White pitbull mix with "adopt me" bandana in front of wood background
Local NewsMan Walks 100 Miles Across Nevada With Shelter Dog to Raise Money for AdoptionsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect