Mumford & Sons Announces ‘Prizefighter’ Album

Laura Adkins
Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford and Ted Dwane of the Mumford and Sons group attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France.
Kristy Sparow / Stringer via Getty Images

Mumford & Sons released "The Banjo Song" on Jan. 9. This marks their third single from the sixth studio album, Prizefighter, which arrives on Feb. 20 through Island Records.

Aaron Dessner of The National and Jon Bellion co-wrote it. According to NME, the opening verse begins, "On the dark side of the Earth/ Where the creatures are out/ I'm a man on the moon/ Midnight 'round my neck/ And sunrise on my breath/ I still wait for you."

This album comes after last year's RUSHMERE. Dessner produced it at Long Pond Studios in New York, bringing in Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, Hozier, and Gigi Perez as guests.

"I feel like we're in our prime and that we're writing the best songs we've ever written," said Marcus Mumford to NME. "I don't say that about every record, and I really feel strongly about this one."

"Rubber Band Man" with Hozier came before this, along with the title track. NME listed Prizefighter among the most anticipated albums of 2026.

The London group headlines BST Hyde Park on July 4 with The War On Drugs. Ten years have passed since they last topped the bill at the summer concert series in 2016.

"It was one of my favourite shows ever, actually," Marcus Mumford recalled. "We've been gagging to do it again when the time was right, and now's the time."

The Out Of The Blue Festival in Cancun hosts them this weekend. Then, the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, happens in February after UK in-store dates that month in Manchester, Nottingham, and Birmingham. Shows across Australia and New Zealand run through April and May. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website.

