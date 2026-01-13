Mumford & Sons Announces ‘Prizefighter’ Album

Mumford & Sons released "The Banjo Song" on Jan. 9. This marks their third single from the sixth studio album, Prizefighter, which arrives on Feb. 20 through Island Records.

Aaron Dessner of The National and Jon Bellion co-wrote it. According to NME, the opening verse begins, "On the dark side of the Earth/ Where the creatures are out/ I'm a man on the moon/ Midnight 'round my neck/ And sunrise on my breath/ I still wait for you."

This album comes after last year's RUSHMERE. Dessner produced it at Long Pond Studios in New York, bringing in Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, Hozier, and Gigi Perez as guests.

"I feel like we're in our prime and that we're writing the best songs we've ever written," said Marcus Mumford to NME. "I don't say that about every record, and I really feel strongly about this one."

"Rubber Band Man" with Hozier came before this, along with the title track. NME listed Prizefighter among the most anticipated albums of 2026.

The London group headlines BST Hyde Park on July 4 with The War On Drugs. Ten years have passed since they last topped the bill at the summer concert series in 2016.

"It was one of my favourite shows ever, actually," Marcus Mumford recalled. "We've been gagging to do it again when the time was right, and now's the time."