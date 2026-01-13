Sebastian Bach Says Atlantic Records Stopped Him From Joining Mötley Crüe in 1992

Sebastian Bach said that Atlantic Records blocked him from joining Mötley Crüe over three decades ago. The ex-Skid Row lead singer rehearsed with the band and received an invitation from bassist Nikki Sixx. He shared this story during an interview with Canada's The Metal Voice on Jan. 10, 2026.

"Well, I was never in the band, but I rehearsed with the band," Bach said. "I rehearsed with them, and Nikki asked me to join the band at the rehearsal in front of everybody. And then we had phone calls about that in the weeks after that, with Doug Thaler, the manager. And then it came down to the fact that Atlantic Records would not let that happen."

Mötley Crüe fired Vince Neil in 1992. Personal differences led to his departure. John Corabi stepped in as Neil's replacement and cut one album with the group.

Bach said to Ultimate Classic Rock, "I remember the songs that Nikki asked me to sing that day," the vocalist wrote. "I remember the whole road crew's ecstatic reaction to us jamming together all day. And I remember Nikki's very generous, kind offer, at the end of our rehearsal, for me to join the band. It's not every day that your hero asks you to join his band."

Sixx and Bach got into an online fight in 2013 after the singer revealed the story through a tweet and Sixx denied that the whole thing happened. Bach pushed back against accusations that he fabricated the story.

The singer still digs the music and supports Neil. "Well, I'm always gonna be a fan of that music no matter what, so… But I'm very happy for Vince," Bach said. "He's been through having strokes and everything, and he's still gonna be going on tour, so way to go, Vince."