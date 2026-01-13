Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: January 16-January 18

Las Vegas is bringing together an incredible group of performers and entertainment from different genres this week. Headlining the week are Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas, Rob Schneider performing stand-up, and an impressive weekend of '90s alternative rock featuring +LIVE+. The entertainment schedule includes concerts, comedy performances, and theater productions for a packed week of entertainment.

Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas

What: Limited residency with Blake Shelton

Limited residency with Blake Shelton When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 31, 2026)

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 31, 2026) Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $107

Blake Shelton's Live In Las Vegas residency brings the country superstar to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a series of concerts in January 2026, offering fans multiple chances to see him perform on the Las Vegas Strip. Known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, Shelton returns after a successful earlier engagement with a setlist of fan favorites and crowd-pleasing moments. Tickets include general admission and VIP packages, with shows spread across select dates at the iconic venue.

Rob Schneider

What: Comedian Rob Schneider

Comedian Rob Schneider When: Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: David Copperfield Theater, MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

David Copperfield Theater, MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $45

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino presents Rob Schneider as part of the resort's Aces of Comedy series. A veteran comic and "Saturday Night Live" alum, Rob Schneider is known for his quirky characters, sharp timing, and roles in hit films such as "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" and "The Hot Chick." Audiences can expect an evening of original humor, observational comedy, and storytelling from one of comedy's longtime crowd favorites on the Las Vegas Strip.

+LIVE+ Concert

What: 90s alternative rock from +LIVE+

90s alternative rock from +LIVE+ When: Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. Where: The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $60

For a strong alternative rock lineup this weekend, the Venetian Theatre will host the +LIVE+ concert, offering a high-quality live experience in a venue that regularly hosts some of the best musical artists in the world. Rock fans can expect a hit-driven set from a band that has sold millions of albums worldwide, fueled by the massive success of the album "Throwing Copper" and the chart-defining single "Lightning Crashes," which helped cement +LIVE+ as a staple of '90s alternative rock.

Other Events

Weekend nights in Las Vegas offer a mix of big laughs, high-energy music, and live theater. From headline comedy and crowd-driven nostalgia to powerful stage productions, these events bring a variety of entertainment to the Strip and beyond:

Chris Tucker : Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas The Emo Night Tour : Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 3RD SHIFT - A Musical Stage Play: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Clark County Library Main Theater, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

