ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: January 13

Jan. 13 has had its share of unforgettable rock music events. On this day, Chubby Checker made chart history, and Eric Clapton made a comeback after years of battling his…

Dan Teodorescu
British blues-rock singer and guitarist, Eric Clapton, in concert at the Rainbow Rooms
Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images

Jan. 13 has had its share of unforgettable rock music events. On this day, Chubby Checker made chart history, and Eric Clapton made a comeback after years of battling his demons. Keep reading to learn more about all the significant events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the day's major breakthrough moments and milestones include:

  • 1962: Chubby Checker's cover of "The Twist" returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, after previously reaching No. 1 in September 1960. The reason for its resurgence in popularity was probably his appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and it was the first single in music history to top the Billboard Hot 100 in different years.
  • 1973: Eric Clapton made a successful comeback after years of inactivity and battling substance abuse, with a show at the Rainbow Theatre in London. It was organized by The Who's Pete Townshend and featured an all-star band that included Ronnie Wood and Steve Winwood.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan. 13 is also the anniversary of some memorable performances and recordings, such as:

  • 1965: Bob Dylan started recording his fifth studio album, Bringing It All Back Home, at New York City's Columbia Recording Studios. It was a pivotal moment in Dylan's career, as he transitioned toward a folk-rock sound with electric instrumentation.
  • 1968: Johnny Cash played his famous show at Folsom State Prison in California, which led to the hugely successful At Folsom Prison live album. It managed to revitalize his career, which was stalling at the time, and inspired him to record a second live album, At San Quentin, a year later.
  • 1978: The Police began work on their debut album, Outlandos d'Amour, at Surrey Sound Studios in England. Despite having a very low budget, the band completed the album and recorded songs such as "Roxanne" and "Can't Stand Losing You," which catapulted them to global fame.

Jan. 13 is a day marked by Clapton's return to music, as well as many noteworthy album recordings and concerts. Visit this page again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

Bob DylanEric ClaptonJohnny CashThis Day In History
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Shinedown singer Brent Smith is sharing an update about the group's plans for 2026, and they are pretty extensive.
MusicShinedown Vocalist Brent Smith Shares Band UpdateAnne Erickson
Mike Ness of Social Distortion performs onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicSocial Distortion to Release First Album in 15 Years This MayDan Teodorescu
Black Veil Brides arrive at the 2012 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Veil Brides Releases ‘Certainty’ Single and Music Video from 2026 AlbumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect