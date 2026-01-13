This Day in Rock History: January 13

Jan. 13 has had its share of unforgettable rock music events. On this day, Chubby Checker made chart history, and Eric Clapton made a comeback after years of battling his demons. Keep reading to learn more about all the significant events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the day's major breakthrough moments and milestones include:

Chubby Checker's cover of "The Twist" returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, after previously reaching No. 1 in September 1960. The reason for its resurgence in popularity was probably his appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and it was the first single in music history to top the Billboard Hot 100 in different years. 1973: Eric Clapton made a successful comeback after years of inactivity and battling substance abuse, with a show at the Rainbow Theatre in London. It was organized by The Who's Pete Townshend and featured an all-star band that included Ronnie Wood and Steve Winwood.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan. 13 is also the anniversary of some memorable performances and recordings, such as:

1968: Johnny Cash played his famous show at Folsom State Prison in California, which led to the hugely successful At Folsom Prison live album. It managed to revitalize his career, which was stalling at the time, and inspired him to record a second live album, At San Quentin, a year later.

Johnny Cash played his famous show at Folsom State Prison in California, which led to the hugely successful At Folsom Prison live album. It managed to revitalize his career, which was stalling at the time, and inspired him to record a second live album, At San Quentin, a year later. 1978: The Police began work on their debut album, Outlandos d'Amour, at Surrey Sound Studios in England. Despite having a very low budget, the band completed the album and recorded songs such as "Roxanne" and "Can't Stand Losing You," which catapulted them to global fame.