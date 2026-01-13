ContestsEvents
Zoox Opens Free Robotaxi Service to Public on Las Vegas Strip After Seven Years

Zoox has opened its autonomous robotaxi service to the public in Las Vegas, offering free rides along the Strip after seven years of testing and development in the city. The…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: An Amazon Zoox driverless robotaxi drives on the Las Vegas Strip on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amazon's autonomous vehicle company Zoox is actively testing and preparing to launch its robotaxi service in Las Vegas and has partnered with Resorts World Las Vegas to become the resort's official robotaxi partner. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Zoox has opened its autonomous robotaxi service to the public in Las Vegas, offering free rides along the Strip after seven years of testing and development in the city. The public launch follows years of on-road learning that began in 2019 to advance Zoox's AI and adapt to local traffic patterns, with current pickup and drop-off locations including the Wynn, and plans to expand beyond the Strip.

“Really, what we want to do is create your space, your cabin,” said Michael White, the Chief Product Officer at Zoox. “This gives people time back.” The vehicles are designed without a steering wheel, feature bidirectional capability, and prioritize passenger comfort. Riders request trips through a mobile app, must wear seatbelts, and are permitted to eat and drink inside the cabin, including alcohol.

Safety remains central to the service. “Everything's predicated on safety,” said White. The vehicles are designed to be safer than human drivers and to avoid distractions, according to the company. Zoox says its fleet incorporates more than 100 safety patents and uses 38 sensors that can detect activity within 150 meters, including infrared heat-sensing technology to identify people who may be partially obscured.

Earlier this year, footage circulated of a reported incident involving a Zoox vehicle. Company officials said the matter was investigated internally, and the vehicle was moved without assistance from law enforcement.

Las Vegas was selected as the first city for the public launch due to its openness to innovation and its long-standing collaboration with the company. “This is such an amazing city,” said White. “And it's also a great place for us to bring something that's never been brought before to life.”

Zoox plans additional public launches later this year in San Francisco, Miami, and Austin, building on the Las Vegas rollout and continuing expansion of its autonomous robotaxi service.

