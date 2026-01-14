How Much Does It Cost to Attend Super Bowl LX?

Thinking about experiencing Super Bowl LX? Or maybe you're just dreaming about it. Well, with these prices... maybe the best seat is right on the couch. From regular tickets to luxury suites, Super Bowl LX is a pretty penny. But, how much exactly does it cost to visit Levi's Stadium for the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is more than just a game, but there are tons of activities taking place in the area over the weekend. Ticket holders can get a variety of ticket packages and enjoy pregame parties, exclusive access, and so much more. The majority of tickets are already sold even before we find out who is attending the game. But what tickets are left? Check out a few ticket packages available below.

Super Bowl LX Ticket Packages & Suites

Touchdown Club

With these tickets, you can get access to the game plus a pregame experience. Enjoy a Super Bowl ticket, pregame hospitality, an all-inclusive tailgate with open bar, and NFL legend experiences. These tickets have a starting price of $7,200.

Club 67

Level up with Club 67 tickets. Get premium club level seating at the game, pregame party inside Super Bowl Campus, chef cuisine, premium open bar, live music, and access to Super Bowl LX Studio 60 Music event. Tickets starting at $16,750.

Suite Access