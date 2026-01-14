Nevada Launches Statewide Campaign to Combat Speeding and Reduce Traffic Fatalities

From January 13 to January 31, 2026, the Nevada Highway Patrol is joining with law enforcement organizations throughout the State of Nevada in Support of the Joining Forces Speed Awareness campaign. During this initiative, troopers will coordinate patrols throughout the state to create a uniform law enforcement presence that enhances road safety. Agencies statewide will increase enforcement activity during the campaign period to address dangerous driving behaviors, with a specific focus on speeding.

The Nevada State Police Office of Traffic Safety provides funding for the campaign. The funding supports participating agencies in their shared goal of reducing traffic-related deaths and serious injuries on Nevada roadways by enabling additional patrols, resources, and public safety efforts.

A significant cause of fatal crashes on Nevada roads continues to be excessive speed, and therefore has had a major influence on the campaign's development. Law enforcement agencies continue to identify excessive speed as a major contributor to crash severity, making speed awareness and compliance a critical focus for improving statewide traffic safety.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce deaths from speeding by increasing awareness of speeding issues and educating motorists through intensive enforcement, while simultaneously enhancing the public's confidence in public safety. Increased patrol presence during the campaign is intended to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and the importance of obeying posted speed limits.