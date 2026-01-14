ContestsEvents
Poison The Well to Release First Album in 17 Years on Mar. 20

Laura Adkins
Photo of Jeff MOREIRA and Ryan PRIMACK and POISON THE WELL; Posed group portrait - L-R Ryan Primack, Chris Hornbrook and Jeffrey Moreira at the Colchester Arts Centre
Naki/Redferns via Getty Images

Poison The Well will release their first album in 17 years on Mar. 20. SharpTone Records will handle distribution. The record is called Peace In Place, and the last title was 2009's The Tropic Rot.

Fans spotted the album artwork, and a 10-track list was revealed. Production credits went live before any announcement hit social media.

GRAMMY Award winner Will Putney took charge of production duties. His past work includes sessions with Body Count and Better Lovers.

The first single, "Thoroughbreds," arrived recently. Last year, the band released "Trembling Level" and "Urchin," but neither song made the final cut for this collection.

This Florida metalcore outfit started in Miami in 1997. They kept going until 2010. Lead guitarist Ryan Primack and drummer Chris Hornbrook remain as founding members. However, both stepped away during stretches in the late 1990s. Vocalist Jeffrey Moreira contributed to all five studio recordings.

Shows resumed in 2015, and more performances followed in 2016 and 2020. Now, the band has regrouped for good. Chaoszine wrote, "Their discography has achieved commercial success, with total album sales exceeding 300,000 copies in the United States as of 2012." The track listing for Peace In Place includes "Wax Mask," "Primal Bloom," "Thoroughbreds," "Everything Hurts," "Weeping Tones," "A Wake Of Vultures," "Bad Bodies," "Drifting Without End," "Melted," and "Plague Them The Most."

Ticketmaster leaked four Florida tour dates ahead of any official statement. The shows match the album release date. Those dates include Mar. 20 at Las Rosas in Miami, Mar. 21 at Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Mar. 23 at Crowbar in Tampa, and Mar. 24 at Conduit in Winter Park.

Poison the WellRyan Primack
Laura AdkinsWriter
