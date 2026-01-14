What Cities Should You Visit for Valentine’s Day?

Looking to travel for Valentine's Day this year? There are so many cool ways to spend the holiday with your loved ones. Don't want to give a gift? Why not give an experience? A trip is the gift that keeps on giving, because it's something for both of you to enjoy. Whether it's going somewhere new or going somewhere that's special to both of you. Pack those bags and head to the airport or hit the road for a road trip!

WalletHub released its lists of the best and worst cities for Valentine's Day 2026. You don't have to empty your wallet; enjoy some time with the one you love most.

To gather their list, they compared things based on budget, activities, gift accessibility, and weather forecast. Out of all of those, which are the most important for you to be able to enjoy the day? Take a look at some of the vities that made the list.

Best Cities to Visit for Valentine's Day

San Francisco, CA

The city that topped the list for the best city is San Francisco. The area is known for affordable restaurant options, great florists, and amazing weather. If you head to San Francisco, you get the chance to try new foods, visit museums, and it's also a great walkable city for those traveling and not wanting to rent a car. Save some money!

Seattle, WA

Another romantic and enjoyable city is Seattle, WA. The area is famous for bringing romance and having affordable restaurants. You will also find some affordable jewelry shops in the area in case you want to bling your partner out.

Atlanta, GA

Coming in at #6 on the list is Atlanta, GA. If you have ever been to Atlanta, then you know there is so much to do. From great food and fun nightlife to an aquarium and amusement parks. So many things to enjoy with your loved one.

Honolulu, HI

Take it to the tropics and enjoy some time on the beautiful beaches of Hawaii. Honolulu is one of the most tourist spots of the area, but it is beautiful and romantic an drelaxing all wrapped in one.

Pittsburgh, PA

It may be a little cold, but why not head to Pittsburgh? Enjoy romantic views from the Duquesne Incline, catch a classic at Row House Cinema, or get adventurous and do some indoor rock climbing.

Orlando, FL

For those in Florida wanting to take a quick road trip, why not head to Orlando? Of course, there's Disney and Universal if you want to be a big kid, but there's so much more. Enjoy Winter Park, hot air balloon rides, wine tasting, and the beach is nearby. Plus, you can see unique museums and enjoy some great food for an affordable price.