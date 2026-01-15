Downtown Las Vegas Venue Turning Into Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 12: Fans attend a Vegas Golden Knights road game watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during Game One of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 3,700 people attended the event and watched the Jets defeat the Golden Knights 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Some changes are coming to Downtown Las Vegas. A local event venue will be transitioning to a parking lot in the Downtown area. Time to say goodbye to some live entertainment.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) will now be used as a parking lot moving forward. The venue has been open since 2014 and will see this transition this year for the evolution of the space.

The building is the site of the former Clark County Courthouse and has hosted concerts, music festivals, watch parties, and more. The venue can hold up to 20,000 people.

The last show on the DLVEC schedule is Canadian DJ Exicision's back-to-back shows on April 24th and April 25th. Then, on May 14th, there will be the pre-Electric Daisy Carnival event, and after that, the turnover process will begin.