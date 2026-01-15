Las Vegas Cleanup Program Collected 30,000 Pounds of Trash While Planning Second-Chance Initiative

Austin Wyrick is creating momentum through the grassroots movement Pick It Up Las Vegas, which focuses on community cleaning and providing opportunities to rebuild and rebuild their lives. The initiative began in an industrial area of the city, where trash had accumulated for years, and has since expanded into a growing movement centered on service and accountability.

“This whole field, all the way back here, the road was level with trash, and so now we're making our way back here,” Wyrick said.

Pick It Up Las Vegas launched about a year ago with a small group of volunteers. Early cleanups were modest, but the response quickly grew as word spread and more residents looked for hands-on ways to improve their neighborhoods.

“So, my first time coming out here, we had five volunteers. We did 5 bags, and I was so proud to bring people together to do 5 bags,” Wyrick said. “What once started as five bags has now turned into an average of about 50 bags per time.”

Since forming, the group has grown to nearly 500 volunteers and has removed roughly 30,000 pounds of trash from Las Vegas areas, dramatically improving spaces that had been overlooked. Volunteers regularly describe the work as meaningful and community-driven, pointing to Wyrick's leadership and consistency as key to the effort's success.

“The way that I changed my life is through service. I wanted to find something a little more soul-filling,”

Wyrick has been open about his own past struggles with homelessness and addiction, framing service as a practical way to rebuild stability and purpose.

“I want to plant my feet where I live and give back. I can't sit here and complain about the city and not be willing to get up and do anything about it,” he said.

The group is now developing a service-exchange program designed to reward volunteers with tangible support.

“We're building the service exchange program, right? That's where we would allow individuals the ability to be of service to our community in exchange for goods,” Wyrick said.

“How cool would it be to be able to have them be of service to our community and give them a 30-day bus pass? The city says, thank you for being of service, and here, we're going to help you move forward with your life,” he said.