Rock Supergroup Releases New Song Featuring Alice in Chains’ William DuVall

Plenty of bands are built from stars, but a real supergroup creates something bigger than résumés and past hits. The chemistry has to feel immediate, like these musicians were always meant to share a room. Egos don’t disappear, but they lock into the groove instead of fighting for the spotlight. The result isn’t nostalgia or flexing. It’s momentum.

One of those supergroups is Metal Allegiance, which features an array of high-profile band members, including Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy, Testament's Alex Skolnick and musician Mark Menghi.

Now, Alice in Chains' William DuVall sings on a new track by Metal Allegiance called "Black Horizon." It's a rocking song that fits the band's aura really well.

Alice in Chains' William DuVall and Metal Allegiance

"I was pleasantly surprised and absolutely honored to be asked to contribute to this song and I'm very happy with the result," DuVall said in a release.

"After having [recorded] these drum tracks some time ago, I'm stoked that they finally get to see the light of day," Portnoy added. "Thanks to William for finishing it up for us and welcome to the (Metal Allegiance) family."

DuVall is also set to perform with Metal Allegiance during a show on Jan. 22 in Anaheim, California.

So, this supergroup continues to make waves in the music world. What makes a true supergroup work is risk. The members step outside the safety of what already made them icons and chase a sound that hasn’t been proven yet. They don’t recreate their old bands; they collide. When it works, you hear tension, curiosity and joy all at once. There’s urgency in the music, a sense that everyone involved is fully awake.