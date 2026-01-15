This Day in Sports History: January 15

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour Events. Over the years, Jan. 15 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Navratilova won 59 Grand Slam titles, including 18 singles, 31 doubles, and 10 mixed, and a record nine Wimbledon singles wins. Roy is the only player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP three times for different teams and is now a successful coach with the New York Islanders. Bird transformed the game with his versatile, unselfish play, earning Rookie of the Year and multiple MVP awards.