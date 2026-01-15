Verizon Wireless Offering $20 Credit for Service Disruption

391545 04: A sign for the Verizon Wireless is on display July 6, 2001 in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA. Verizon Wireless, a U.S. wireless telephone service company, said it added more than 807,000 new customers in the second quarter despite a decline in the economy. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Do you have Verizon Wireless? On Wednesday, January 14, a 7-hour nationwide outage affected the majority of customers. The outage prevented customers from using their phones for numerous hours. The phone company announced it will be offering a $20 credit for customers who were impacted by the outage.

The Verizon Wireless outage began around 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 14, and impacted more than 1.5 million customers. The widespread outage had the highest concentration in New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, and Brooklyn. But many other cities also felt the impact of the outage.

If you are a Verizon customer and are looking to get access to your store credit, there are a few steps you must follow. Customers can receive their credit through the mobile app, the company stated. Customers will be notified via a text message when their credit is ready.

Around 10:20 pm on Wednesday, Verizon posted to social media that the outage issue had been resolved.