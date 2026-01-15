Yungblud’s IDOLS Tour Ignites With a Tribute to Ozzy

Yungblud started his IDOLS world tour at Qudos Bank Arena on Jan. 11. He honored the late Ozzy Osbourne with a cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes." The UK rocker performed the song while fans held up lights.

“Rock and roll is love,” Yungblud said to the crowd, according to Rolling Stone Australia. The artist dedicated the song to “my friend up in the sky,” the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The show moved from the Hordern Pavilion to the bigger arena. Dominic Harrison opened with "Hello Heaven, Hello" from his IDOLS album, an eight-minute track that got the crowd going. White confetti cannons exploded across the arena when the show started.

Dune Rats, a punk band from Brisbane, warmed up the crowd. Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" blared through the speakers before the main act began. Flamethrowers lined the stage and shot out heat during the performance, which mixed IDOLS material with older tracks like "fleabag" and "Loner."

Yungblud said that everyone came because they loved something or someone. He dove into the audience several times and handed his guitar to a fan, who played it left-handed onstage.

His affection for Australia showed through mentions of Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, schooners, and Vegemite. He ended the night with "Zombie." Red confetti rained down a second time. Tears ran down his face and the faces in the crowd.