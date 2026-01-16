Bad Omens, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed Set for 2026 Inkcarceration

Bad Omens, Limp Bizkit and Disturbed are among the headliners for the 2026 Inkcarceration, which is set for July 17 through 19 in Mansfield, Ohio.

The festival brings together music and tattoo culture on the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory, the same prison where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Expect more than 100 tattoo artists, haunted attractions and tours of the prison during the event, so it's a full-fledged experience.

In addition to the headliners, other performers on the 2026 Inkcarceration lineup include Papa Roach, Gojira, The Used, A Day to Remember, Poppy, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Sleeping with Sirens, Alien Ant Farm, Miss May I, Lacunca Coil, Hollywood Undead and Starset, to name a few. All in all, it's more than 65 acts.

What to Expect From Inkcarceration

"We're expecting 2026 to be a landmark year for Inkcarceration," Dan Janssen, co-founder of Inkcarceration said in a statement. "After selling out every year since 2021, this summer brings one of our most in-demand lineups to date, including more than 45 artists making their Inkcarceration debut alongside nearly 20 fan-favorite returns. Combined with upgrades across the site, camping, and parking experience, we’re excited to welcome fans back to Shawshank for what will be the biggest ink yet."

"We are excited to welcome Inkcarceration back to the historic Ohio State Reformatory for another incredible year," Dan Smith, associate director of the Ohio State Reformatory, added. "This festival has earned its reputation as one of the most unique and sought-after events in the world, blending music, tattoo artistry, and culture in a setting unlike any other. Inkcarceration continues to attract fans from across the globe, and the 2026 lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Ohio State Reformatory is proud to serve as the backdrop for this extraordinary celebration."

"We're fired up to welcome Limp Bizkit back to Inkcarceration," DWP founder Danny Wimmer said. "Their recent South American stadium run has sent social media into overdrive, and we’re proud to be part of their global takeover once again."