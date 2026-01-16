ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Guns N’ Roses Member Reflects on Band’s Legacy, Velvet Revolver, and More

Matt Sorum discussed his years with Guns N’ Roses during a recent interview. The drummer said he reflects on those days with pride. That experience gave him credibility for the…

Laura Adkins
Matt Sorum perform onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images

Matt Sorum discussed his years with Guns N' Roses during a recent interview. The drummer said he reflects on those days with pride. That experience gave him credibility for the rest of his career.

"It's like watching somebody else's movie," Sorum said. "That moniker lives with me, and it's given me a level of cache that's taken me around the world doing other things."

Sorum played drums until 1996. He appeared on Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in 1991, plus The Spaghetti Incident? in 1994. Those records earned him induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012 alongside Steven Adler.

"Axl Rose probably the greatest frontman of that era and probably years after," Sorum added. "I see videos pop up on Instagram. I'm, like, 'Wow, we were pretty good.'"

Sorum also discussed Velvet Revolver. He formed the band in 2002 with Duff McKagan and Slash from Guns N' Roses, plus Dave Kushner. Scott Weiland joined the band as singer after they had searched for two years.

Velvet Revolver released Contraband in 2004 and Libertad in 2007 through RCA/Sony BMG. The first record sold three million copies. The band earned three GRAMMY nominations and one win. They dismissed Weiland in Apr. 2008.

"I was hoping it'd be more of a long thing and we'd still be here, but unfortunately it didn't go that way," Sorum said. "When we made Contraband, I felt like I was 20. We all got in great shape. We all got cleaned up."

He recalled a moment in Manhattan when a fan recognized him and McKagan as members of Velvet Revolver rather than their previous band. "We had created something new," Sorum said. "Scott Weiland was one of the greatest rock and roll frontmen that I've been honored to work with." Weiland died in Dec. 2015 at age 48. 

Sorum will perform with Geezer Butler and Paul Rodgers on Mar. 2 at the 2026 Sound & Vision Awards at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre. The concert benefits his Adopt the Arts program, which provides music education for over 3,500 students in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. Tickets run from $150 to $500.

Guns N Roses
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Matthew Bellamy of Muse performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
MusicMuse Cancels Tour Dates, Promises Future Comeback With Stronger LineupsDan Teodorescu
Bad Omens band
MusicBad Omens, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed Set for 2026 InkcarcerationAnne Erickson
Spotify Confirms Price Increase for App Users
MusicSpotify Confirms Price Increase for App UsersRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect