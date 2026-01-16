ContestsEvents
Muse Cancels Tour Dates, Promises Future Comeback With Stronger Lineups

Matthew Bellamy of Muse performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Muse has cancelled four shows across the UAE, South Africa, and India. Two whole music festivals collapsed after losing Muse as their main act.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shows in India, South Africa, and the UAE," the band said in a statement released Wednesday, as reported by NME. "This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly."

The GRAMMY-winning trio was slated to play at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, Calabash South Africa in Johannesburg on Feb. 7, Cape Town on Feb. 11, and the Bandland Festival in Bengaluru on Feb. 14.

Muse has moved more than 30 million records worldwide. Their ninth studio album, Will Of The People, was released in 2022, and they released their first single from album number ten, "Unravelling," back in June 2025.

Simple Plan voiced their disappointment about Calabash getting axed. "We are so sad to hear that Calabash South Africa has been cancelled," the band said in a statement. "We were so excited to finally return to South Africa and play for all our fans there," IOL reports.

Bandland Festival organizers also cancelled their event. "With the festival just a month away and our commitment to delivering the kind of uncompromised live experience Bandland stands for, we've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's edition," organizers said in a statement picked up by Rolling Stone India.

Ticket holders will get money back within five to 10 business days. Ticketmaster will reach out to customers if their payment info has changed or expired.

"We hope to be back with you again very soon," the band said in their statement.

