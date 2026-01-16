Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist Announces First Solo Album With Radiohead, Nick Cave Collaborations

Flea will drop his debut solo album Honora on Mar. 27 through Nonesuch Records. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist brought in Thom Yorke and Nick Cave to sing on the recording. Six original songs make up part of the album, while four covers round it out.

The 63-year-old wrote "Traffic Lights" with saxophonist Josh Johnson, then asked Thom Yorke to join. The Radiohead singer contributed vocals, piano, and synths.

"Deantoni and I played what became 'Traffic Lights' the first day," Flea said, according to Flood Magazine. "Something about it reminded me of Atoms for Peace, so I sent it to Thom. Just knowing him, I thought it would be a rhythm and a sensibility that he would relate to. And I was right, he did."

Flea played trumpet and bass throughout Honora. Anna Butterss also played bass, Jeff Parker was on guitar, Deantoni Parks played drums, and Mauro Refosco took care of percussion. Nate Walcott from Bright Eyes showed up, too.

This project circles back to where he started. He studied jazz trumpet before the rock band happened. While filming My Own Private Idaho in 1991, he told a friend that he dreamed of making an instrumental album packed with grooves and melodies.

His last solo work, Helen Burns, dropped in 2012. Money from that went to the Silverlake Conservatory of Music.

The tour kicks off on May 7 at Thalia Hall in Chicago, then moves through Toronto, Montreal, New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. He'll cross the ocean for Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and Paris, wrapping things up on May 28 at Alhambra in Paris.