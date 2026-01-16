ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist Announces First Solo Album With Radiohead, Nick Cave Collaborations

Flea will drop his debut solo album Honora on Mar. 27 through Nonesuch Records. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist brought in Thom Yorke and Nick Cave to sing on…

Laura Adkins
Flea, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City.
Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images

Flea will drop his debut solo album Honora on Mar. 27 through Nonesuch Records. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist brought in Thom Yorke and Nick Cave to sing on the recording. Six original songs make up part of the album, while four covers round it out. 

The 63-year-old wrote "Traffic Lights" with saxophonist Josh Johnson, then asked Thom Yorke to join. The Radiohead singer contributed vocals, piano, and synths.

"Deantoni and I played what became 'Traffic Lights' the first day," Flea said, according to Flood Magazine. "Something about it reminded me of Atoms for Peace, so I sent it to Thom. Just knowing him, I thought it would be a rhythm and a sensibility that he would relate to. And I was right, he did."

Flea played trumpet and bass throughout Honora. Anna Butterss also played bass, Jeff Parker was on guitar, Deantoni Parks played drums, and Mauro Refosco took care of percussion. Nate Walcott from Bright Eyes showed up, too.

This project circles back to where he started. He studied jazz trumpet before the rock band happened. While filming My Own Private Idaho in 1991, he told a friend that he dreamed of making an instrumental album packed with grooves and melodies.

His last solo work, Helen Burns, dropped in 2012. Money from that went to the Silverlake Conservatory of Music.

The tour kicks off on May 7 at Thalia Hall in Chicago, then moves through Toronto, Montreal, New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles. He'll cross the ocean for Berlin, Amsterdam, London, and Paris, wrapping things up on May 28 at Alhambra in Paris.

Tickets will become available on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. European fans can grab theirs three days earlier during a pre-sale starting on Jan. 20.

FleaRed Hot Chili Peppers
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Matthew Bellamy of Muse performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
MusicMuse Cancels Tour Dates, Promises Future Comeback With Stronger LineupsDan Teodorescu
Matt Sorum perform onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Member Reflects on Band’s Legacy, Velvet Revolver, and MoreLaura Adkins
Bad Omens band
MusicBad Omens, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed Set for 2026 InkcarcerationAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect